Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Down 0.9%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.14% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.