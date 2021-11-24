Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for AMERISAFE, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

