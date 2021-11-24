Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for DraftKings Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,927,278 shares of company stock valued at $163,373,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.