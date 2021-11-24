Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Altus Midstream Issued By US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $2,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.