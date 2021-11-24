Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of JACK opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.