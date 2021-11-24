Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Shares of JACK opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

