Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $50.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $50.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $18.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $71.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$730.00.

FFH opened at C$576.96 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$421.32 and a one year high of C$609.00. The stock has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$525.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$544.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

