Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $740.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,774 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 252.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

