QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek Sells 2,847 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

