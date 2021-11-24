Quant Price Reaches $224.42 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and $64.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $224.42 or 0.00396042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015752 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.84 or 0.01194438 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

