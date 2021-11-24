Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,525 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.52% of Quanta Services worth $82,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $119.97. 15,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

