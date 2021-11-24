Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Purchases $150,079.68 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 740,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $670.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 16.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

