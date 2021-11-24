Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.