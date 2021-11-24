Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Up to $29.13

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $29.82. Radware shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 2,407 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

