Rate3 Hits Market Capitalization of $366,979.13 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $366,979.13 and approximately $138,360.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00242726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,665,249.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00087346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

