RAVE Restaurant Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RAVE)

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,686 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,091% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.75. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 33.14%.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.