RAVE Restaurant Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RAVE)

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,686 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,091% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.75. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 33.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

