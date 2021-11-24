Raymond James Begins Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s previous close.

GFS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.03.

GFS opened at $63.78 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

