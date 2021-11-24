Raymond James Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

TPZ stock opened at C$17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$19.01.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

