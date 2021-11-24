Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.