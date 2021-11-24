Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $89.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.00, but opened at $83.05. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 1,083 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

