Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $89.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.00, but opened at $83.05. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 1,083 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.47.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
