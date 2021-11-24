Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 10.8% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 5,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 606,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

