Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $1,315,000.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $649.32 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $606.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.72.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
