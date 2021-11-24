Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $1,315,000.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $649.32 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $606.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

