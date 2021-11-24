Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $593.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 99.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

