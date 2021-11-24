Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report earnings per share of ($1.87) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.79). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $333.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

