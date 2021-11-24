Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,325.64 ($30.38).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,331 ($30.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm has a market cap of £45.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.68. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.42). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,236.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,077.99.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.