Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 162,908 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCDI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Lance Brown bought 22,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,735.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 44,213 shares of company stock valued at $102,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

