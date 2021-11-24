Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of EPZM opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.