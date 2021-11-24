Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Blue Apron worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth about $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 70.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 361,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 171,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth about $528,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Blue Apron Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

