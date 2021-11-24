Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Jupai worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JP stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Jupai Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.
Jupai Company Profile
Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
