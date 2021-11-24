Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Jupai worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jupai alerts:

Shares of JP stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Jupai Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.