Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44.

