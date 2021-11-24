Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.41. Repay shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 206 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Repay alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 947,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 49.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 446,282 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the period.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.