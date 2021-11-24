Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Assure and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 108.44 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -15.73 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.54 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -35.50

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Assure and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25%

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Assure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

