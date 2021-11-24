Research Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

BRY stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Berry has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $740.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

