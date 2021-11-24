Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.94% of Research Solutions worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,000,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

