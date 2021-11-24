ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $91,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $254.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,399 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

