Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 10,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,240. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $980.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.