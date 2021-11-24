RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $4,643,373.60 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.40. 994,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,739. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.58 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

