ROAD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,435.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $76,913.80 and approximately $26,435.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00069218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.14 or 0.07538830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,483.65 or 1.00024930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.