Robert Cascella Purchases 15,000 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 105,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

