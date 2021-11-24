Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $24,944.10 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total value of $24,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $9.36 on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,029,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.18. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

