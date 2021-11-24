Roger M. Marino Sells 15,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $111.44.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
