Roger M. Marino Sells 15,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

