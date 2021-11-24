Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 44 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

LRCX opened at $661.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $587.70 and a 200 day moving average of $607.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.50 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,050,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

