Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 500 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

BYND opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.