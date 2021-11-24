Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$14.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

