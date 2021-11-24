Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$149.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.40.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

