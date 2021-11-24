Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 13,825 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.