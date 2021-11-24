Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 86.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

