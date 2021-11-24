Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 198,006 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.