Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $33,387,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

