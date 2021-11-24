Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

