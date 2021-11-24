Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.94

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.94 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 371604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

